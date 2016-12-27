Local dad wakes screaming from nightmare in which he failed to beat weekend traffic

TORONTO – Carson Evans, a local father of three, awoke last night in a cold sweat after having a nightmare in which he failed to beat cottage traffic on a Friday afternoon.

“Leave… Leave at… 3pm… 401 closures… all the way to… No! NOOO!” muttered Evans, 43, as he flailed around in his bed. “Carpool lane! Carpool lane!”

At this, observers say the middle-aged man screamed and sat bolt upright, startling his wife awake.

“Carson. Carson what’s the matter?” said Lisa, his wife. “Did you miss the turnoff? Is the rest-stop taking too long?”

Evans then shook his head, slowly remembering that they family trip to the cottage was still over a week away.

“Oh thank God,” said Evans, drifting off again. “It was only a dream.”

At press time, Evans had started sleepwalking, getting out of bed while mumbling that “they could still get an early start if they left now”.