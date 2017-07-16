From The Beaverton Podcast Network comes Walking Tours, the first-ever free walking tour podcast! Featuring the smooth tones and British accent of Beaverton correspondent Marilla Wex, these walking tours get you up close and personal with some of the world’s most famous locations. If you’re one of the millions of people who’s sick of spending thousands of dollars a month on walking tours, Walking Tours might just be the best thing that’s ever happened to you.

The Keith’s Brewery has more than just beer that 20-year-olds think is good. It’s also staffed and run by people wearing traditional 19th century clothing. Is there something sinister going on behind the scenes? Ha ha! We’ll let Marilla tell you herself.