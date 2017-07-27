Beaverton writers Cathryn Naiker and Dave Barclay are sports experts. Sort of. Well, they’re working on it. Join them as they discuss all the biggest stories, plus a lot of talk about the ridiculous side of being a fan. From hot takes on the NHL trade deadline to a serious look at which athlete makes the best wine, they’ve got you covered.

Dave and Cathryn discuss some life altering sports trades, debate whether or not the Raptors should retire Vince Carter’s jersey, and finally address the question on every sports fan’s mind: if aliens challenged us to compete in a mystery extraterrestrial sport, which athlete would give us the best shot at an intergalactic victory?