Beaverton writers Cathryn Naiker and Dave Barclay are sports experts. Sort of. Well, they’re working on it. Join them as they discuss all the biggest stories, plus a lot of talk about the ridiculous side of being a fan. From hot takes on the NHL trade deadline to a serious look at which athlete makes the best wine, they’ve got you covered.

Dave and Cathryn are joined by Beaverton pal Pat Smith to chat about lasers, space, streaker disapproval and other things they dislike about sports broadcasting, as well as which sports they hate and love the most — it’s not not paintball.