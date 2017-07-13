"
Sports Unillustrated: Episode 112

Beaverton writers Cathryn Naiker and Dave Barclay are sports experts. Sort of. Well, they’re working on it. Join them as they discuss all the biggest stories, plus a lot of talk about the ridiculous side of being a fan. From hot takes on the NHL trade deadline to a serious look at which athlete makes the best wine, they’ve got you covered.

This week Dave and Cathryn are joined by Alessandra Vite to talk about her passion for the , share how they each feel about all kinds of All Star Games, and finally settle a debate as old as time itself: which sports drink tastes the best. Spoiler alert: it’s not the one you think (or maybe it is…).

