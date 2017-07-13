Beaverton writers Cathryn Naiker and Dave Barclay are sports experts. Sort of. Well, they’re working on it. Join them as they discuss all the biggest stories, plus a lot of talk about the ridiculous side of being a fan. From hot takes on the NHL trade deadline to a serious look at which athlete makes the best wine, they’ve got you covered.

This week Dave and Cathryn are joined by Alessandra Vite to talk about her passion for the Tour de France, share how they each feel about all kinds of All Star Games, and finally settle a debate as old as time itself: which sports drink tastes the best. Spoiler alert: it’s not the one you think (or maybe it is…).