Sports Unillustrated: Episode 111

Beaverton writers Cathryn Naiker and Dave Barclay are experts. Sort of. Well, they’re working on it. Join them as they discuss all the biggest stories, plus a lot of talk about the ridiculous side of being a fan. From hot takes on the trade deadline to a serious look at which athlete makes the best wine, they’ve got you covered.

This week Dave and Cathryn chat with Alex Wood about the and NHL Off Seasons, as well as ponder the eternal question: what does it really mean to be a fan?

Subscribe: iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, RSS

