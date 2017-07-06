Beaverton writers Cathryn Naiker and Dave Barclay are sports experts. Sort of. Well, they’re working on it. Join them as they discuss all the biggest stories, plus a lot of talk about the ridiculous side of being a fan. From hot takes on the NHL trade deadline to a serious look at which athlete makes the best wine, they’ve got you covered.

This week Dave and Cathryn chat with Alex Wood about the NBA and NHL Off Seasons, as well as ponder the eternal question: what does it really mean to be a Canadian sports fan?