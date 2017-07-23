Rejected Headlines is a podcast that interviews writers for The Beaverton about the worst stories and jokes they have ever pitched to the writers’ room. Ranging from the merely dumb to the morally detestable, the jokes on this podcast were never meant to see the light of day. But now, thanks to a strange breakdown in the editorial process, you get to listen to them! I hope we don’t regret recording these…

Improviser, comedian, and writer Lauren Messervey reaches into the signed urinal of dadaist comedy and pulls out gold, which is apparently the strongest-smelling metal?