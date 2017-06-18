From The Beaverton Podcast Network comes Walkabout, the first-ever free walking tour podcast! Featuring the smooth tones and British accent of Beaverton correspondent Marilla Wex, these walking tours get you up close and personal with some of the world’s most famous locations. If you’re one of the millions of people who’s sick of spending thousands of dollars a month on walking tours, Walkabout might just be the best thing that’s ever happened to you.

Everyone knows that museums can only display a tiny percentage of their collection. So what about the rest of the artifacts? Do they just throw them on a big pile? No, they use rooms! In a walking tour first, Marilla takes you behind the curtain at the ROM to see the relics that weren’t good enough for public consumption.