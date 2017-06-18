"
Walking Tours: The Backrooms of The Royal Ontario Museum

From The Beaverton Network comes Walkabout, the first-ever free walking tour ! Featuring the smooth tones and British accent of Beaverton correspondent Marilla Wex, these get you up close and personal with some of the world’s most famous locations. If you’re one of the millions of people who’s sick of spending thousands of dollars a month on , Walkabout might just be the best thing that’s ever happened to you.

Everyone knows that museums can only display a tiny percentage of their collection. So what about the rest of the ? Do they just throw them on a big pile? No, they use rooms! In a walking tour first, Marilla takes you behind the curtain at the ROM to see the that weren’t good enough for public consumption.

