Beaverton writers Cathryn Naiker and Dave Barclay are sports experts. Sort of. Well, they’re working on it. Join them as they discuss all the biggest stories, plus a lot of talk about the ridiculous side of being a fan. From hot takes on the NHL trade deadline to a serious look at which athlete makes the best wine, they’ve got you covered.

This week, Dave and Cathryn explore the second installment of Celebrated But Awful (Cristiano Ronaldo), discuss Dennis Rodman’s super weird friendship with North Korea, and tie it all together with a classic Cathryn vs. Dave debate, this time on Wimbledon vs. the French Open.