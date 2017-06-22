Beaverton writers Cathryn Naiker and Dave Barclay are sports experts. Sort of. Well, they’re working on it. Join them as they discuss all the biggest stories, plus a lot of talk about the ridiculous side of being a fan. From hot takes on the NHL trade deadline to a serious look at which athlete makes the best wine, they’ve got you covered.

Today Dave and Cathryn are joined by brothers Miguel and Freddie Rivas to discuss important issues like; which of them is the better basketball player? And who is the Brent Gretzky vs. the Wayne Gretzky of their family in this special Sports Siblings episode.