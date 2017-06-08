Beaverton writers Cathryn Naiker and Dave Barclay are sports experts. Sort of. Well, they’re working on it. Join them as they discuss all the biggest stories, plus a lot of talk about the ridiculous side of being a fan. From hot takes on the NHL trade deadline to a serious look at which athlete makes the best wine, they’ve got you covered.

Cathryn and Dave chat with sports fan Pat Dussault about The NBA Finals, the online Twitter battle between Smashmouth and The Oakland A’s, and why Montreal is regretting trading PK almost as much as Trump regrets giving Comey that friendship bracelet last Fall.