Beaverton writers Cathryn Naiker and Dave Barclay are sports experts. Sort of. Well, they’re working on it. Join them as they discuss all the biggest stories, plus a lot of talk about the ridiculous side of being a fan. From hot takes on the NHL trade deadline to a serious look at which athlete makes the best wine, they’ve got you covered.

In this Episode Cathryn and Dave host another Trying Celebrities Products segment where they try the Bautista Blast! Booster Juice’s Jose Bautista’s concoction and we find out if Cathryn really is allergic to bananas or not. From there Cathryn explores her favourite team, the Toronto Raptors, rise to fame, and how the marketing, just like the team, took a while to find it’s feet. Dave heartily agrees that just like Jurassic park, the Raptors have a longevity that surprised us all.