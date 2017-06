Rejected Headlines is a podcast that interviews writers for The Beaverton about the worst stories and jokes they have ever pitched to the writers’ room. Ranging from the merely dumb to the morally detestable, the jokes on this podcast were never meant to see the light of day. But now, thanks to a strange breakdown in the editorial process, you get to listen to them! I hope we don’t regret recording these…

Writer, comedian, and lawyer Eric Turkienicz probably has a lot of jokes about employment law, contract disputes, and construction lien matters, but somehow manages to keep them to himself.