Beaverton writers Cathryn Naiker and Dave Barclay are sports experts. Sort of. Well, they’re working on it. Join them as they discuss all the biggest stories, plus a lot of talk about the ridiculous side of being a fan. From hot takes on the NHL trade deadline to a serious look at which athlete makes the best wine, they’ve got you covered.

Cathryn and Dave chat with Jays Super Fan and friend of The Beaverton Jen Soutar about Kevin Pillar’s homophobic slur- what’s up with that? They then go on to answer hard hitting questions like “Which NHL team would you not want to be drafted by?” Spoiler Alert- Dave hates secret bears.