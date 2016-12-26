Crowd surfer loses leg to crowd shark

VANCOUVER, BC- Tragedy struck the Funk Shack, one of British Columbia’s busiest music venues, when crowd surfing concertgoer Jenny Tamark had her leg torn off by a shark, which was also crowd surfing.

“I just thought I would catch some of the good vibes the audience was putting out,” said Tamark from her hospital bed. “That’s when I saw the dorsal fin.”

In seconds Tamark had been pulled to the bottom of the crowd. She credits her survival to her lifejacket and also the woman in stiletto heels who stepped on the shark’s snout. Shark expert Dr. Chuck Deerwood describes the attack as unfortunate, but predictable.

“Sure, shark attacks on land are rare, but when they do occur, they almost always end in fatalities,” said Dr. Deerwood, wiping blood and wrapping paper off the floor. “This was probably done by a tiger shark. Those bastards can survive saltwater, freshwater, and even the sweaty dance floor and bumping bass of a Daft Punk concert.”

This is the worst Canadian crowd surfing incident since 2013, when a man in Montreal was carried off by the tide only to be discovered two years later, living on a deserted outdoor stage in Halifax.